Virginia Tech faces Clemson on 3-game win streak

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-15, 7-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hokies take on Clemson.

The Tigers are 10-5 in home games. Clemson averages 72 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Hokies are 11-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech scores 70 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Tigers and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, six steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hokies: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

