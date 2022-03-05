W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 69

MARSHALL (11-20)
Anochili-Killen 3-6 0-0 7, Beyers 0-1 0-0 0, Miladinovic 3-8 1-2 7, Kinsey 7-21 2-3 16, Taylor 6-18 0-0 16, Sarenac 6-11 0-0 18, Early 1-2 0-0 3, Toussaint 1-1 0-0 2, George 0-1 0-0 0, McKey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 3-5 69.
W. KENTUCKY (19-12)
Sharp 5-7 2-6 12, Anderson 4-12 3-3 11, Frampton 4-8 0-0 12, Justice 4-15 0-0 9, McKnight 5-21 5-6 16, Hamilton 7-11 0-0 16, Cozart 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-75 10-15 78.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-28 (Sarenac 6-10, Taylor 4-11, Early 1-2, Anochili-Killen 1-3, Beyers 0-1, George 0-1), W. Kentucky 8-28 (Frampton 4-8, Hamilton 2-5, McKnight 1-3, Justice 1-9, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Anochili-Killen. Rebounds_Marshall 45 (Miladinovic 11), W. Kentucky 39 (Sharp 12). Assists_Marshall 15 (Kinsey 7), W. Kentucky 13 (Anderson, McKnight 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 14, W. Kentucky 6. A_6,098 (7,326).
