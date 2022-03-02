W. Kentucky 86, Marshall 72

W. KENTUCKY (18-12)
Sharp 6-6 0-2 12, Anderson 7-14 1-1 16, Frampton 2-5 0-0 6, Justice 12-15 0-0 27, McKnight 11-21 0-0 23, Brashear 0-2 0-0 0, Cozart 0-1 0-0 0, Butz 0-1 1-2 1, Conrad 0-0 1-2 1, Olden 0-1 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 3-7 86.
MARSHALL (11-19)
Anochili-Killen 5-11 0-0 13, Beyers 2-7 0-0 6, George 1-3 0-0 2, Kinsey 10-19 4-6 24, Taylor 7-13 1-2 18, Sarenac 0-3 0-0 0, Toussaint 2-3 0-0 4, Early 2-4 0-0 5, Miladinovic 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 29-65 5-10 72.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 43-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 7-17 (Justice 3-6, Frampton 2-4, McKnight 1-1, Anderson 1-4, Brashear 0-1, Olden 0-1), Marshall 9-25 (Anochili-Killen 3-6, Taylor 3-7, Beyers 2-5, Early 1-3, Kinsey 0-1, Sarenac 0-3). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 31 (Sharp 11), Marshall 28 (Anochili-Killen 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 10 (Justice, McKnight 4), Marshall 16 (Kinsey, Taylor 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 9, Marshall 12. A_4,963 (9,048).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.