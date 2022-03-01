W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60

W. MICHIGAN (8-22)
Hastings 1-2 1-2 3, McMillan 0-4 0-0 0, Artis White 6-15 0-0 14, Freeman 2-2 0-0 5, Norman 13-20 1-1 35, Wright 2-6 4-5 8, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Etchison 0-1 0-1 0, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 8-11 71.
E. MICHIGAN (10-20)
Binelli 0-3 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 1-2 1, Farrakhan 4-6 1-2 9, M.Scott 4-10 0-0 10, Spottsville 2-5 1-4 5, Savicevic 4-8 0-0 10, Njie 2-3 0-0 4, Golson 2-6 1-6 5, Rice 3-7 4-4 12, N.Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Jihad 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 8-18 60.
Halftime_E. Michigan 26-24. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 11-26 (Norman 8-12, Artis White 2-7, Freeman 1-1, Hastings 0-1, McMillan 0-1, Martin 0-2, Smith 0-2), E. Michigan 6-23 (Savicevic 2-4, Rice 2-5, M.Scott 2-7, Farrakhan 0-1, Golson 0-1, Binelli 0-2, N.Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_McMillan. Rebounds_W. Michigan 31 (McMillan, Artis White 7), E. Michigan 33 (Spottsville 10). Assists_W. Michigan 8 (Artis White 4), E. Michigan 10 (Spottsville 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 16, E. Michigan 17. A_1,311 (8,824).
