Wagner 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (9-21)
Flagg 5-7 1-7 11, Dixon-Conover 3-10 2-4 8, Harrison 4-8 3-4 11, Labriola 2-4 0-0 5, Land 1-10 0-0 2, Hargis 3-7 0-0 7, Coleman 1-3 1-4 3, Thompson 2-3 0-0 6, Ikediashi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 7-19 53.
WAGNER (20-5)
Rogers 8-13 0-2 17, Hunt 9-10 2-3 24, Martinez 2-9 1-2 6, Morales 5-12 0-0 11, Williams 5-9 2-2 15, Price-Noel 1-2 0-0 3, Esquerra Trelles 0-5 0-0 0, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 0-0 0-1 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 5-10 82.
Halftime_Wagner 50-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 4-17 (Thompson 2-3, Hargis 1-2, Labriola 1-2, Dixon-Conover 0-5, Land 0-5), Wagner 13-25 (Hunt 4-5, Williams 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Morales 1-1, Rogers 1-1, Martinez 1-2, Price-Noel 1-2, Mason 0-1, Esquerra Trelles 0-4). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 26 (Flagg 10), Wagner 46 (Rogers, Morales 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 7 (Dixon-Conover, Harrison 2), Wagner 21 (Morales 10). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Wagner 15.
