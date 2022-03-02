Wagner plays in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-20, 5-13 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (20-5, 13-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -12; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wagner Seahawks and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash play in the NEC Tournament.

The Seahawks have gone 10-1 at home. Wagner averages 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Red Flash are 5-13 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Cohen averaging 4.2.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Wagner won the last matchup 69-54 on Jan. 28. Alex Morales scored 18 to help lead Wagner to the victory, and Myles Thompson scored 11 points for Saint Francis (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Will Martinez is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Cohen is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.