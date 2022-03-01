Wagner Seahawks play in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-20, 5-13 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (20-5, 13-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wagner Seahawks and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Seahawks have gone 10-1 at home.

The Red Flash have gone 5-13 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 8-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Seahawks won 69-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 18 points, and Myles Thompson led the Red Flash with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Josh Cohen is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

