Wake Forest 61, Virginia 53

VIRGINIA (5-22)
Clarkson 5-8 1-3 11, McLean 5-11 1-2 11, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Toi 4-16 0-0 9, Valladay 2-16 2-2 6, Bristol 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-2 2-2 2, Dale 3-6 0-0 7, Lawson 0-3 1-2 1, Pitts 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 22-67 7-11 53
WAKE FOREST (15-15)
Becker 3-5 0-0 6, Morra 4-12 5-5 13, Summiel 2-4 0-0 5, Harrison 3-5 0-0 6, Spear 6-16 6-6 23, Cowles 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Conley 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 13-13 61
|Virginia
|11
|18
|16
|8
|—
|53
|Wake Forest
|12
|12
|18
|19
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Virginia 2-10 (Toi 1-5, Dale 1-4, Lawson 0-1), Wake Forest 6-16 (Summiel 1-2, Harrison 0-1, Spear 5-10, Williams 0-3). Assists_Virginia 12 (Dale 3), Wake Forest 12 (Summiel 4). Fouled Out_Virginia McLean. Rebounds_Virginia 35 (McLean 9), Wake Forest 38 (Morra 10). Total Fouls_Virginia 18, Wake Forest 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,619.
