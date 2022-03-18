Wake Forest and VCU square off in NIT

VCU Rams (22-9, 14-4 A-10) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (24-9, 13-7 ACC)

Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the VCU Rams play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-7 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 14-4. VCU is second in the A-10 allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Alondes Williams is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Vince Williams is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. KeShawn Curry is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

