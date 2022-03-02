Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wake Forest has 3 with career night, routs N.C. State 101-76

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 11:27 pm
< a min read
      

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 28 points, Dallas Walton added 20 points and a career-best 12 rebounds, and Wake Forest ended its regular season with a 101-76 rout of North Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) entered fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and secured a top-5 seed into the conference tournament for the first time since 2010. The Demon Deacons also matched a program record with their 13th ACC win.

Williamson and Walton were a combined 19 of 23 from the floor, with Williamson making five of the Deacons’ 10 3-pointers. Alondes Williams had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists, and Isaiah Mucius added 12 points.

The Deacons, who have won two of their last three games, shot 56% in the first half and 65% in the second while surpassing 100 points for the first time this season.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Terquavion Smith scored 22 points and made five 3s to lead N.C. State (11-18, 4-15). Jericole Hellems added 18 points, and Casey Morsell and Jaylon Gibson had 10 apiece. The Wolfpack play at Florida State on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address