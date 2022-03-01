Wake Forest takes on NC State after Laravia’s 23-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Jake Laravia scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 99-77 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Demon Deacons are 15-2 on their home court. Wake Forest averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 4-14 in ACC play. NC State has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Wake Forest won the last matchup 69-51 on Feb. 10. Alondes Williams scored 17 points points to help lead the Demon Deacons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laravia is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.9 points. Dereon Seabron is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

