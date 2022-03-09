Trending:
Walker leads Rhode Island past Duquesne 79-77 in A10 tourney

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 6:29 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Antwan Walker had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams narrowly beat Duquesne 79-77 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Jeremy Sheppard added 15 points for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett chipped in 12, Makhel Mitchell scored 10 and Makhi Mitchell had 10.

Sheppard gave Rhode Island a 77-70 lead with 31 seconds left.

Amir Spears had 30 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (6-24). Kevin Easley Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Jackie Johnson III had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

