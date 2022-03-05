On Air: This Just In!
Walter, Melia help Sporting KC beat Dynamo 1-0

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 7:17 pm
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Remi Walter’s goal and Tim Melia’s two saves led Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0 win Saturday over the Houston Dynamo.

Walter’s game-winner came in the 60th minute to secure the win for Sporting KC (1-1-0).

Sporting KC outshot the Dynamo (0-1-1) 10-3, with four shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Melia saved both of the shots he faced for Sporting KC. Steve Clark saved three of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. Sporting KC visits the Colorado Rapids and the Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

