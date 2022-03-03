Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Warrick propels Northern Kentucky past Detroit Mercy 77-59

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 25 points as Northern Kentucky breezed to a 77-59 victory over Detroit Mercy in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 13 points for the Norse (19-11). Bryson Langdon added 10 points and Chris Brandon snagged 11 rebounds.

Kevin McAdoo had 19 points for the Titans (14-15). Antoine Davis added 17 points.

___

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist