Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Warriors’ Green fined $25K for directing profanity at ref

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 5:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 on Tuesday for directing profane language toward a game official.

Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection.

The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Digital Transition Discussion -...
3|29 Building A Positive Security Culture...
3|29 Document Automation 101: Building Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee