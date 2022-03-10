Washington 82, Utah 70

UTAH (11-20)
Carlson 7-10 0-0 14, Anthony 7-15 4-4 18, Madsen 4-10 0-0 12, Stefanovic 3-5 0-0 7, Worster 1-6 0-0 2, Brenchley 2-4 4-5 8, Gach 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 5, Thioune 1-1 0-0 2, Battin 1-1 0-0 2, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-11 70.
WASHINGTON (17-14)
Matthews 4-8 0-0 10, Roberts 2-8 1-2 5, Bey 5-12 6-7 19, Brown 9-19 4-4 22, Davis 4-6 0-0 8, Bajema 5-9 3-3 16, Fuller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 14-16 82.
Halftime_Washington 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-17 (Madsen 4-9, Jenkins 1-2, Stefanovic 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-1, Gach 0-2), Washington 8-18 (Bajema 3-4, Bey 3-6, Matthews 2-5, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Stefanovic. Rebounds_Utah 32 (Worster 8), Washington 26 (Roberts 11). Assists_Utah 16 (Worster 6), Washington 12 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Washington 14.
