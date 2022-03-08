Washington Huskies play the Utah Utes in Pac-12 Tournament

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 4-16 in conference games. Utah is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.