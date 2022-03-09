Washington St. 66, California 59

CALIFORNIA (12-20)
Anticevich 2-12 1-2 6, Thiemann 3-6 2-2 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Celestine 4-8 1-3 9, Shepherd 6-17 6-8 19, Foreman 2-8 3-3 7, Alajiki 1-4 3-4 5, Kuany 2-6 0-0 5, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 16-22 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (19-13)
Jakimovski 0-6 2-4 2, Abogidi 7-17 4-4 19, Flowers 3-5 4-4 12, Roberts 5-9 2-2 14, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Bamba 4-9 3-3 12, Rodman 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 1-5 2-2 4, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 20-23 66.
Halftime_Washington St. 32-20. 3-Point Goals_California 3-19 (Kuany 1-2, Anticevich 1-5, Shepherd 1-5, Alajiki 0-2, Celestine 0-2, Foreman 0-3), Washington St. 6-21 (Roberts 2-3, Flowers 2-4, Bamba 1-3, Abogidi 1-4, Rodman 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jakimovski 0-4). Fouled Out_Celestine. Rebounds_California 42 (Thiemann 10), Washington St. 34 (Jakimovski 10). Assists_California 8 (Foreman 3), Washington St. 7 (Flowers, Williams, Jackson 2). Total Fouls_California 23, Washington St. 19.
