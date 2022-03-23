Washington St. 77, BYU 58

WASHINGTON ST. (22-14)
Gueye 2-4 1-3 6, Abogidi 3-8 0-0 6, Bamba 0-3 2-2 2, Flowers 11-20 1-1 27, Roberts 3-9 2-2 11, Rodman 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson 7-9 0-2 14, Williams 2-7 2-3 7, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Burghardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-15 77.
BYU (24-11)
George 3-7 0-1 7, Lohner 3-6 2-5 9, Traore 7-10 2-3 16, Barcello 5-14 1-2 12, Lucas 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Knell 0-3 0-0 0, Ally Atiki 0-1 2-2 2, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-15 58.
Halftime_Washington St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-27 (Flowers 4-10, Roberts 3-7, Gueye 1-2, Williams 1-3, Abogidi 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Jakimovski 0-2), BYU 3-20 (George 1-4, Lohner 1-4, Barcello 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Hansen 0-2, Knell 0-3). Fouled Out_Ally Atiki. Rebounds_Washington St. 33 (Rodman 8), BYU 34 (Lohner 11). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Flowers 5), BYU 12 (Lohner 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 19, BYU 17.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.