Washington St. 94, Oregon 74

OREGON (18-13)
Guerrier 2-6 3-4 8, Dante 0-1 2-2 2, Kepnang 5-6 1-2 11, Harmon 3-6 0-0 6, Young 7-12 6-8 21, E.Williams 3-13 4-4 11, Soares 2-4 2-3 6, Bittle 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 18-23 74.
WASHINGTON ST. (18-13)
DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0, Gueye 2-3 1-2 5, Flowers 3-9 2-3 10, Roberts 5-8 0-0 15, N.Williams 6-13 4-5 19, Jakimovski 3-5 0-0 9, Bamba 4-8 0-0 10, Abogidi 7-12 0-0 14, Jackson 1-2 7-9 9, Rodman 0-2 0-0 0, Burghardt 1-1 0-0 3, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 14-19 94.
Halftime_Washington St. 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 4-12 (Wur 1-1, Young 1-2, Guerrier 1-4, E.Williams 1-4, Soares 0-1), Washington St. 16-34 (Roberts 5-7, Jakimovski 3-5, N.Williams 3-5, Bamba 2-5, Flowers 2-6, Burghardt 1-1, DeWolf 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Rodman 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon 26 (Soares 5), Washington St. 30 (Jakimovski 8). Assists_Oregon 10 (Young 4), Washington St. 21 (N.Williams 8). Total Fouls_Oregon 16, Washington St. 18. A_4,169 (11,671).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.