Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington State Cougars play the California Golden Bears in Pac-12 Tournament

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 3:02 am
1 min read
      

California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars are 12-6 on their home court. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.3% from deep, led by Will Burghardt shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Golden Bears are 5-15 against conference opponents. Cal allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington State won 68-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Michael Flowers led Washington State with 21 points, and Jalen Celestine led Cal with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Grant Anticevich is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. Jordan Shepherd is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 90.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge