Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 9:18 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region=

Championship=

Cambridge/SD 71, Pocomoke 63

Francis Scott Key 77, Loch Raven 61

Lake Clifton 59, Coppin Academy 40

Oakland Southern 64, Mountain Ridge 57

Patterson Mill 76, Havre de Grace 70

Smithsburg 65, Boonsboro 52

Class 2A Region=

Championship=

Fallston 52, Elkton 51

Frederick Douglass 51, Gwynn Park 47

Liberty 58, Harwood Southern 51

New Town 71, Randallstown 49

Overlea 55, Carver Vo-Tech 36

Westlake 49, Thomas Stone 45

Wicomico 74, Queen Annes County 54

Williamsport 71, Walkersville 68

Class 3A Region=

Championship=

Atholton 65, Long Reach 44

Baltimore City College 57, Patterson 43

Damascus 54, Springbrook 43

Huntingtown 56, St. Charles 54

James M. Bennett 61, Oxon Hill 58, OT

Kenwood 52, C. Milton Wright 51

Marriotts Ridge 67, Centennial 39

Oakdale 57, Thomas Johnson 54

Class 4A Region=

Championship=

DuVal 62, Parkdale 47

Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 44

Meade 63, Arundel 59

Montgomery Blair 74, Blake 52

North Point 66, South River 61

Northwest – Mtg 67, Seneca Valley 66

Parkville 78, Dulaney 56

Winston Churchill 68, Bethesda 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

