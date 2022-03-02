Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region=
Championship=
Cambridge/SD 71, Pocomoke 63
Francis Scott Key 77, Loch Raven 61
Lake Clifton 59, Coppin Academy 40
Oakland Southern 64, Mountain Ridge 57
Patterson Mill 76, Havre de Grace 70
Smithsburg 65, Boonsboro 52
Class 2A Region=
Championship=
Fallston 52, Elkton 51
Frederick Douglass 51, Gwynn Park 47
Liberty 58, Harwood Southern 51
New Town 71, Randallstown 49
Overlea 55, Carver Vo-Tech 36
Westlake 49, Thomas Stone 45
Wicomico 74, Queen Annes County 54
Williamsport 71, Walkersville 68
Class 3A Region=
Championship=
Atholton 65, Long Reach 44
Baltimore City College 57, Patterson 43
Damascus 54, Springbrook 43
Huntingtown 56, St. Charles 54
James M. Bennett 61, Oxon Hill 58, OT
Kenwood 52, C. Milton Wright 51
Marriotts Ridge 67, Centennial 39
Oakdale 57, Thomas Johnson 54
Class 4A Region=
Championship=
DuVal 62, Parkdale 47
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 44
Meade 63, Arundel 59
Montgomery Blair 74, Blake 52
North Point 66, South River 61
Northwest – Mtg 67, Seneca Valley 66
Parkville 78, Dulaney 56
Winston Churchill 68, Bethesda 55
___
