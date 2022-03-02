Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 87, Benedictine 58

Episcopal 70, Potomac School 60, OT

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Collegiate-Richmond 54

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47

Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55

Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60

Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Richmond Christian 54

Eastern Mennonite 75, Church Hill Academy 70

Fairfax Christian 52, Wakefield School 40

Roanoke Catholic 59, Carmel 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

