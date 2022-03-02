Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF/1B Steven Sensley.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Axel Johnson to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of C Karl Ellison to the Philadelphia (MLB). Signed LHP Brock Begue.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Tyler Duncan.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Sam Claycamp.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Neil Abbatiello to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana F/C Jalen Smith an undisclosed amount for directing profane language toward a game official in a game on Feb. 28 against Orlando. Fined San Antonio G Dejounte Murray an undisclosed amount for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee in a game on Feb. 28 against Memphis.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Sydney Colson to a training camp contract.
INDIANA FEVER — Waived Aaliyah Wilson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on contract extensions through 2027.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Angela Baker offensive quality control coach and Cade Knox as offensive assistant/game manager. Released TE Kyle Rudolph and RB Devontae Booker.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired G Michael McNiven from Montreal for future considerations.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C James Hamblin to a two-year, entry-level contract. Signed D Dmitri Samorukov to a one-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL) on a conditioning loan. Reassigned LW Johan Sodergran from Ontario to Berlin (DEL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Activated C Josh Norris from injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Will Cranley to a three-year entry level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL) on loan.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL) on loan and G Jiri Patera to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned C Jason Sanchez to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.
HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from loan.
MANITOBA MARLIES — Reassigned F Tyler Boland to Newfoundland (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL) on loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired F Jack Doremus.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier from Fort Wayne trade. Activated F Alex Aleardiand D Cam Bakker from injured reserve and D Chris McKay from the reserve list. Placed F Kyle Neuber on the reserve list and F Kody McDonald on injured reserve effective Feb. 28. Traded D Cam Bakker to Indy.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from the reserve list. Place F Tyler Busch on the reserve list and F Shawn Szydlowski on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.
INDY FUEL – Placed G Mitch Gillam (Feb. 27) and D Jordan Schneider (Feb. 25) on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Craig Martin on the reserve list.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Callum Booth on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Scott Kirton.
NORLFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed G Michael Bullion from Atlanta off waivers. Placed G Beck Warm on the reserve list.
READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Mackinnon from Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan. Released G Hayden Lavigne from his standard player contract (SPC).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Shane Walsh.
TROIS-RIVIERES – Released D Eliott St-Pierre and G Tristan Berube from their standard player contracts (SPC). Signed F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract. Placed F Olivier Archambault on the reserve list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Matthew Boucher. Activated D Luke Martin form injured reserve. Placed D Austin Crossley on the reserve list and D Jordan Stone on injured reserve effective Feb. 22.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Shaw Boomhower from injured reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D John Furgele from injured reserve. Placed D Connor McCarthy on the reserve list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined CF Montreal F Romell Quinto an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against Orlando City. Fined Orlando City SC D Robin Jansson an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against CF Montreal. Fined Orlando City FC MF Junior Urso and undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on Feb. 27 against CF Montreal. Fined Colorado Rapids D Lalas Abubakar and F Michael Barrios and Los Angeles FC MF Kellyn Acosta and D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for inciting and/or escalating mass confrontation in a match on Feb. 26 against each other. Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids have both been issued official warnings for their first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Fs Nana Tuffour and Jordan Knight pending league and federation approval.
D.C. UNITED — Named Victor Lonchuk first team performance director.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Hector Herrera to a pre-contract as a designated player pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed president and CEO Jake Reid to a five-year contract extension.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Alex Villanueva.
UNION OMAHA — Announced the transfer of D Damia Viader to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship league for an undisclosed fee.
INDY ELEVEN — Named Kelly Freeland goalkeeper coach, Lisa MacDonald manager/team operations, Sierra Garber head athletic trainer and Sarah Carl and Kasleigh Sheehan team operations interns.
