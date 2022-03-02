Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:37 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Minor League
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF/1B Steven Sensley.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Axel Johnson to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of C Karl Ellison to the Philadelphia (MLB). Signed LHP Brock Begue.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Tyler Duncan.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Sam Claycamp.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Neil Abbatiello to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Indiana F/C Jalen Smith an undisclosed amount for directing profane language toward a game official in a game on Feb. 28 against Orlando. Fined San Antonio G Dejounte Murray an undisclosed amount for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee in a game on Feb. 28 against Memphis.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed G Sydney Colson to a training camp contract.

INDIANA FEVER — Waived Aaliyah Wilson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on contract extensions through 2027.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Angela Baker offensive quality control coach and Cade Knox as offensive assistant/game manager. Released TE Kyle Rudolph and RB Devontae Booker.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired G Michael McNiven from Montreal for future considerations.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C James Hamblin to a two-year, entry-level contract. Signed D Dmitri Samorukov to a one-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL) on a conditioning loan. Reassigned LW Johan Sodergran from Ontario to Berlin (DEL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Activated C Josh Norris from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Will Cranley to a three-year entry level contract.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL) on loan and G Jiri Patera to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned C Jason Sanchez to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.

HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from loan.

MANITOBA MARLIES — Reassigned F Tyler Boland to Newfoundland (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired F Jack Doremus.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and D Jacob LeGuerrier to Indy (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier from Fort Wayne trade. Activated F Alex Aleardiand D Cam Bakker from injured reserve and D Chris McKay from the reserve list. Placed F Kyle Neuber on the reserve list and F Kody McDonald on injured reserve effective Feb. 28. Traded D Cam Bakker to Indy.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from the reserve list. Place F Tyler Busch on the reserve list and F Shawn Szydlowski on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

INDY FUEL – Placed G Mitch Gillam (Feb. 27) and D Jordan Schneider (Feb. 25) on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Craig Martin on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Callum Booth on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Scott Kirton.

NORLFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed G Michael Bullion from Atlanta off waivers. Placed G Beck Warm on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Mackinnon from Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan. Released G Hayden Lavigne from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Shane Walsh.

TROIS-RIVIERES – Released D Eliott St-Pierre and G Tristan Berube from their standard player contracts (SPC). Signed F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract. Placed F Olivier Archambault on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Matthew Boucher. Activated D Luke Martin form injured reserve. Placed D Austin Crossley on the reserve list and D Jordan Stone on injured reserve effective Feb. 22.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Shaw Boomhower from injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D John Furgele from injured reserve. Placed D Connor McCarthy on the reserve list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined CF Montreal F Romell Quinto an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against Orlando City. Fined Orlando City SC D Robin Jansson an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on Feb.27 against CF Montreal. Fined Orlando City FC MF Junior Urso and undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on Feb. 27 against CF Montreal. Fined Colorado Rapids D Lalas Abubakar and F Michael Barrios and Los Angeles FC MF Kellyn Acosta and D Franco Escobar undisclosed amounts for inciting and/or escalating mass confrontation in a match on Feb. 26 against each other. Los Angeles FC and Colorado Rapids have both been issued official warnings for their first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed Fs Nana Tuffour and Jordan Knight pending league and federation approval.

D.C. UNITED — Named Victor Lonchuk first team performance director.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Hector Herrera to a pre-contract as a designated player pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed president and CEO Jake Reid to a five-year contract extension.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Alex Villanueva.

UNION OMAHA — Announced the transfer of D Damia Viader to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship league for an undisclosed fee.

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Named Kelly Freeland goalkeeper coach, Lisa MacDonald manager/team operations, Sierra Garber head athletic trainer and Sarah Carl and Kasleigh Sheehan team operations interns.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address