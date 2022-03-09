Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Johnni Turbo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) from loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley from loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned RW Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reinstated C Jonathan Dahlen from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Ryan Chyzowski from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Mitchell Lewandowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Traded F Derrick Jones and 2023 general allocation money to Charlotte FC in exchange for 2022 general allocation money.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Skage Simonsen.

MLS NEXT Pro

FC CINCINATTI 2 — Named Shavar Thomas assistant coach.

ORLANDO CITY B — Named Martin Perelman head coach, Manuel Goldberg assistant coach, Marcos Machado goalkeeper coach and Vander Salas strength and conditioning coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.

