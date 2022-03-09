On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Johnni Turbo.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) from loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley from loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned RW Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reinstated C Jonathan Dahlen from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Ryan Chyzowski from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Mitchell Lewandowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Traded F Derrick Jones and 2023 general allocation money to Charlotte FC in exchange for 2022 general allocation money.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Skage Simonsen.

MLS NEXT Pro

FC CINCINATTI 2 — Named Shavar Thomas assistant coach.

ORLANDO CITY B — Named Martin Perelman head coach, Manuel Goldberg assistant coach, Marcos Machado goalkeeper coach and Vander Salas strength and conditioning coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth