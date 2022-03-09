Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Johnni Turbo.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed 3B Kenny Hernandez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed SS William Salas.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Landen Barnes.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released LB Duke Ejiofor.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty’Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Jon Feliciano.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension. Extended tenders to LS Scott Daly, P Jack Fox, CBs Mark Gilbert and Bobby Price, S JuJu Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WR Tom Kennedy, G Tommy Kraemer, OLB Jessie Lemonier, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, LB Anthony Pittman and TE Brock Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill. Named Tyler Williams executive director of player health and performance and Grant Udinski assistant to the head coach special of projects.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Ali Marpet on the reserve/retired list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) from loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Cleveland (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) from loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley from loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned RW Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reinstated C Jonathan Dahlen from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Ryan Chyzowski from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Mitchell Lewandowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Paul Meyer from reserve. Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Russell Jordan from reserve. Placed D Tyler Nanne on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Will Cullen then placed him on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Ds Austin McEneny and Kyle McKenzie from injured reserve. Placed Fs Travis Howe and Ben Hawerchuk on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Anthony Collins from Norfolk.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Greg Moro from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Tyler Hinam from reserve. Placed F Mathew Santos on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Maurizio Colella from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen from injured reserve. Activated G Hayden Hawkey and D Dominic Cormier from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett Boeing from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Austin Crossley from reserve. Placed F Nick Henry on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jimmy Poreda. Activated F Bobby Butler from injured reserve. Activated Fs Mitchell Balmas and Reece Newkirk from reserve. Placed Fs Chris Ordoobadi and Ethan Price on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Julian Carranza an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against CF Montreal on March 5.

AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Traded F Derrick Jones and 2023 general allocation money to Charlotte FC in exchange for 2022 general allocation money. Loaned F Nico Lemoine to Oakland Roots SC (USL Championship) for the remainer of the season.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Skage Simonsen.

MLS NEXT Pro

FC CINCINNATI 2 — Named Shavar Thomas assistant coach.

ORLANDO CITY B — Named Martin Perelman head coach, Manuel Goldberg assistant coach, Marcos Machado goalkeeper coach and Vander Salas strength and conditioning coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.

