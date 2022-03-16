Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Ellis and Conner Green on minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale and LHP James Paxton on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Amir Garrett from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzman and OF Ryan LaMarre on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHPs Zach Lohue, Kirby Snead and INF Kevin Smith from Toronto in exchange for 3B Matt Chapman. Claimed INF Sheldon Neuse off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Eddie Rosario on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias and RHP Chad Kuhl on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Odubel Herrera on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Olaf Lange, Roneeka Hodges and Zach O’Brien assistant coaches, Adam Wolf director of player care, Joelle Muro physical therapist, Emily Zalere head strength and conditioning coach and Ohemaa Nyanin assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Lachovious Simmons to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to a tendered contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Zaire Franklin and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Travin Howard to a tendered contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Sam Eguavoen. Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS —Signed P Jordan Berry.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Shy Tuttle to a tendered contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Jarren Williams to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a tendered contract. Re-signed OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract. Signed DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry to tendered contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year contract. Signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis III and WR Breshad Perriman to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released OL Ereck Flowers and DL Matthew Ioannidis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). Signed LW Cross Hanas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Zachary Uens to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL) on loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated G Jake Allen from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Declan Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired F Filip Engaras.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Kyle Betts to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Jacob Wilson to a one-year contract.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced New Mexico United U-23 as expansion club for 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.