Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Ellis and Conner Green on minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale and LHP James Paxton on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Amir Garrett from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Signed RHP Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Tyler Zuber on the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki and INF Matt Duffy on one-year contracts. Placed RHPs Chris Rodriguez and Griffin Canning on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzman and OF Ryan LaMarre on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Gunnar Hoglund, LHPs Zach Lohue, Kirby Snead and INF Kevin Smith from Toronto in exchange for 3B Matt Chapman. Claimed INF Sheldon Neuse off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr., C Chance Sisco and 1B Mike Ford on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Holland and Dan Winkler on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Kennedy on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Eddie Rosario on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Tyler Thornburg to a non-guaranteed one-0year contract. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Robertson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias and RHP Chad Kuhl on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Andrew McCutchen on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Odubel Herrera on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Adonis Medina off waivers from Philadelphia.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Martinez on a one-year contract. Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Doolittle. Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 60-day IL.

Minor League Atlantic League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed SS John Benevolent, INF Robbie Carling, LHP Gerald De La Cruz, 1B Kolton Kendrick, and OF Jordan Scott.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded SS Jose Martinez to the Long Island (AL).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Adam Hofacket.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Armoni Brooks to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Waived F Jantel Lavender.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Olaf Lange, Roneeka Hodges and Zach O’Brien assistant coaches, Adam Wolf director of player care, Joelle Muro physical therapist, Emily Zalere head strength and conditioning coach and Ohemaa Nyanin assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to a one-year contract. Signed CB Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract. Released DT Jordan Phillips.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OT Jake Matthews to a 3-year contract extension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Marcus Williams on five-year contract. Agreed to terms with T Morgan Moses on a three-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed WR Brandon Zulstra to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Patrick Scales and OL Lachovious Simmons to one-year contracts. Released LB Danny Trevathan.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired WR Amari Cooper and 2022 6th round pick from Dallas for a 2022 5th and 6th round picks. Traded LB Mack Wilson to New England for DE Chase Winovich. Agreed to terms with DT Taven Bryan, WR Jakeem Grant, T Chris Hubbard and LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Malik Reed to a tendered contract. Signed DT D.J. Jones to a three-year contract. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Released OLB Trey Flowers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Zaire Franklin, T Matt Pryor and DE Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions. Acquired a 2022 2nd and 3rd round draft pick, a 2023 3rd round draft pick from Washington for QB Carson Wentz and a 2022 2nd and 7th round draft pick. Traded CB Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas for DE Yannick Ngakoue.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year contract. Signed WR Mack Hollins.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Travin Howard to a tendered contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Sam Eguavoen. Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS —Signed P Jordan Berry. Agreed to terms with DT Harrison Phillips, G/C Austin Schlottmann and TE Johnny Mundt.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Shy Tuttle to a tendered contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed CB Jarren Williams to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a tendered contract. Re-signed OL Dan Feeney to a one-year contract. Signed DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry to tendered contracts. Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins to a one-year, restricted free agent tendered contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Tendered contracts to LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Daniel Burnskill.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year contract. Signed OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year contract. Traded QB Russel Wilson and a 2022 4th round pick to Denver for a 2022 1st, 2nd and 5th round pick and a 2023 1st and 2nd round pick along with TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed CB Carlton Davis III and WR Breshad Perriman to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released Ss Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett, OL Ereck Flowers and DL Matthew Ioannidis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL) on loan. Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Seth Barton from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). Signed LW Cross Hanas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Zachary Uens to a three-year, entry-level contract. Acquired a fourth-round selection from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Frank Vatrano. Acquired D Ben Chiarot from Montreal in exchange for C Ty Smilanic, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL) on loan.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reinstated G Jake Allen from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired Frank Vatrano from Florida for a 2022 4th round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Declan Carlile to a two-year, entry-level contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned D Noah Juulsen, RW Sheldon Rempal to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired F Filip Engaras.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Kyle Betts to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Jacob Wilson to a one-year contract.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released C Jack Dormus and LW Ara Nazarian from their professional tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Nate Knoepke to an amateur tryout contract.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned RW Chand Yetman to Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Delan Carlile to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and G Corbin Kaczperski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Tim Theocharidis to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated Fs Chad Butcher and Zach Hall from injured reserve. Placed D Andrew Jarvis on injured reserve effective Mar. 5.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released F Mike Gornall. Acquired F Luc Brown from Idaho trade.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from the reserve list. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Ethan Cap on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded Fs Chase Zieky and Matt Tugnutt to Greenville and F Colby McAuley and D Evan Wardley to South Carolina.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Russel Jordan from Florida trade.

JACKSONVILE ICEMEN — Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Grendan Soucie off waivers from Maine. Suspended F Jimmy Lodge.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed Fs Tyler Ward to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Brendan St.-Louis on injured reserve effective Mar. 14.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F C.J. Hayes.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Will MacKinnon from the reserve list. Placed D Patrick McNally on injured reserve effective Mar. 14.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded F Ryan Dmowski to Idaho.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed Fs Zachary Brooks and Max Kaufman and D Cooper Jones to standard player contracts (SPC).

TULSA OILERS — Acquired D John Furgele from Worcester trade. Placed D Wyatt Trumbley on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D NickMinerva from injured reserve and G Bailey Brkin from the reserve list. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on the reserve list and G Olivier Rodrigue on injured reserve effective Mar. 7.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Reece Newkirk from the reserve list. Placed F Ross Olsson on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Found Kansas City MF Roger Espinoza in violation of simulation/embellishment in a match on Mar. 12 against Colorado and fined him an undisclosed amount. Found Charlotte FC in violation of mass confrontation in a match on Mar. 13 against Atlanta United and issued an official warning for the club’s first violation.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced D Chase Gasper has voluntarily entered the substance abuse and behavioral health program.

United Soccer League

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced New Mexico United U-23 as expansion club for 2022.

