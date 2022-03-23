Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Story on a six-year contract. Designated OF Jeisson Rosario for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Jason Billous, Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Matt Foster, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz and Johnathan Stiever, LHPs Garrett Crochet, Anderson Severino and Bennett Sousa, OFs Adam Engel, Micker Adolfo, Blake Rutherford and Andrew Vaughn, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala and INFs Jake Burger, Romy Gonzalez, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets on one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Shaw on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Erie (Double-A Northeast).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman to St. Paul (Triple-A East) and RHPs Blayne Enlow and Chris Vallimont to Wichita (Double-A Central).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with Cs Carson Kelly, Jose Herrera and Daulton Varsho, OFs Jordan Luplow, Seth Beer, Stuart Fairchild, Cooper Hummel, Jake McCarthy, Kristian Robinson and Josh Van Meter, INFs Christian Walker, Drew Ellis, Geraldo Perdomo, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith, RHPs Luke Weaver, J.B. Bukauskas, Humberto Castellanos, Luis Frias, Zac Gallen, Corbin Martin, Humberto Mejia, Matt Peacock, Sean Poppen, Edwin Uceta, Ryan Weiss and Taylor Widener, LHPs Caleb Baragar, Tyler Gilbert, Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mychal Givens, Cory Abbott, Adbert Adlay, Scott Effross, Anderson Espinoza, Codi Heuer, Alec Mills, Tommy Nance, Ethan Roberts, Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, Alexander Vizcaino and Rowan Wick, LHPs Brailyn Marquez, Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya, INFs Sergio Alcantara, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Christopher Morel, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wilson and OFs Alexander Canario, Greg Deichmann, Rafael Ortega and Nelson Velazquez on one-year contracts. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INFs Travis Blankenhorn, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, RHPs Jose Butto, Yennsy Diaz, Jake Reed, Sean Reid-Foley, Tyler McGill and Jordan Yamamoto, LHPs David Peterson and Thomas Szapucki, OF Khalil Lee and C Patrick Mazeika on one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHPs Luis Avilan, Matt Cronin and C Drew Millas to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Donovan Casey to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Fred Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DL Carlos Watkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed FB Andy Janovich to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Reiter and S Deon Bush to one-year contracts. Traded WR Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick, fourth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB John Wolford to a one-year tendered contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Justin Ellis to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Jordan Willis, CB Dontae Johnson and RB Jeff Wilson to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Justin Coleman to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Dylan Cole on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE Efe Obada. Re-signed CB Danny Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Jack McBain to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned C Brad Malone to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Vladislav Firstov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Justin Barron from Laval (AHL) from loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Kevin Bahl and F A.J. Greer from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Carter Robertson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed F Calder Brooks and G Isaiah Saville to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Released C Matt Alfaro from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired Ds Jacob Wilson and Kodie Curran. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released LW Nick Pastujov from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Loaned LW Joseph Garreffa to Tulsa (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Matthew Hellickson to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso and RW Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan. Signed D Tim Theocharidis to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed head coach Robin Fraser to a four-year contract extension.

MLS NEXT Pro

PHILADELPHIA UNION II — Signed F Jose Riasco pending receipt of his P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Angela Salem assistant coach.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Chris Grimes football defensive backs coach and Joe Horn wide receivers coach.

FORDHAM — Named Jalen Banks assitant football coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Ed Conroy head basketball coach.

