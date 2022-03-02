Trending:
Weeks Jr. scores 17 to carry UMass past Fordham 81-73

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — T.J. Weeks Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Massachusetts to an 81-73 win over Fordham on Wednesday night.

The victory came a day after UMass coach Matt McCall was fired, though McCall will continue coaching the Minutemen through the end of the season.

Rich Kelly had 15 points for UMass (13-16, 6-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trent Buttrick added 11 points and eight rebounds. Noah Fernandes had six assists.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points for the Rams (14-15, 7-10). Chuba Ohams added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Josh Colon-Navarro had 10 points.

The Minutemen evened the season series against the Rams. Fordham defeated UMass 85-73 last Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

