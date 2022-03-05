West Virginia 70, TCU 64

TCU (19-11)
Miller 1-3 0-0 2, O’Bannon 1-6 3-5 5, Lampkin 3-4 0-0 6, Baugh 5-11 1-1 12, Miles 7-15 1-1 17, Peavy 3-7 6-7 12, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3, Cork 0-2 0-0 0, Coles 1-3 4-4 7, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-18 64.
WEST VIRGINIA (15-16)
Bridges 3-5 4-4 10, Osabuohien 1-3 1-2 3, Ke.Johnson 1-5 3-5 5, McNeil 2-9 6-6 10, Sherman 9-17 4-4 25, Curry 5-13 0-0 10, Paulicap 2-3 0-0 4, Cottrell 1-6 0-0 3, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Carrigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 18-21 70.
Halftime_West Virginia 39-33. 3-Point Goals_TCU 5-16 (Miles 2-8, Farabello 1-1, Coles 1-2, Baugh 1-4, O’Bannon 0-1), West Virginia 4-20 (Sherman 3-6, Cottrell 1-3, Bridges 0-2, Curry 0-2, Ke.Johnson 0-2, McNeil 0-5). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_TCU 29 (Baugh 7), West Virginia 33 (Osabuohien 10). Assists_TCU 9 (Baugh 6), West Virginia 13 (Sherman 4). Total Fouls_TCU 21, West Virginia 15.
