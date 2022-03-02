West Virginia 74, Kansas St. 62, 2OT

WEST VIRGINIA (14-13)
Martinez 8-17 4-5 22, Niblack 1-6 2-2 4, Hemingway 1-2 0-0 2, Quinerly 4-16 1-2 9, Smith 7-18 5-6 22, Gray 1-1 1-2 3, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 2-2 6, Samuel 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 26-67 17-21 74
KANSAS ST. (18-11)
Lee 9-16 6-9 24, Ebert 0-2 7-10 7, Brylee Glenn 2-8 0-2 4, Jaelyn Glenn 3-13 0-0 8, Sundell 3-16 7-10 15, Macke 0-3 0-0 0, Dallinger 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 2-3 0-0 4, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 20-31 62
|West Virginia
|19
|14
|12
|9
|6
|14
|—
|74
|Kansas St.
|7
|19
|21
|7
|6
|2
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-19 (Martinez 2-4, Hemingway 0-1, Quinerly 0-2, Smith 3-10, Samuel 0-2), Kansas St. 4-24 (B.Glenn 0-3, J.Glenn 2-10, Sundell 2-10, Macke 0-1). Assists_West Virginia 15 (Quinerly 6), Kansas St. 12 (Sundell 7). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack. Rebounds_West Virginia 50 (Martinez 19), Kansas St. 39 (Lee 10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 26, Kansas St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,478.
