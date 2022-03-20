Trending:
White Sox 4, Rockies 2

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 9:34 pm
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 38 2 11 2
L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 1 0 0 0 Collins 2b 2 1 1 0
L.Rbert cf 2 1 1 1 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0
Cspedes cf 1 0 0 0 B.Doyle rf 2 0 1 0
G.Shets 1b 3 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 1 0 0 0
L.Bsabe lf 1 1 1 1 Montero 3b 3 0 1 1
Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 1 0
Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 M.Tglia 1b 3 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Con.Joe lf 2 0 1 0
Collins c 2 0 0 0 C.Mntes ss 2 0 0 0
A.Vughn 1b 4 0 2 0 Hlliard cf 3 0 1 0
J.Brger 3b 3 1 1 0 T.Snydr lf 1 1 0 0
Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0
M.Adlfo dh 3 0 1 0 A.Schnk dh 1 0 1 0
Smt Jr. dh 0 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 1 0 1 MacIver c 2 0 1 1
Rmllard 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Trejo 2b 2 0 1 0
Za.Veen cf 2 0 1 0
Chicago 100 020 010 4
Colorado 000 000 110 2

E_Remillard (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 12. 2B_Robert (1), Burger (2), Iglesias (1). HR_Basabe (1). SB_Mendick 2 (2). SF_Robert.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Velasquez W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 1
Hendriks H, 2 1 0 0 0 3 1
Crochet H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Foster H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sousa H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
McClure H, 1 1 1-3 6 2 1 0 2
Carter S, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Feltner L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 2
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer 1 3 2 2 0 0
Griep 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gaddis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bowden 1 1 1 1 0 2
Holder 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:10. A_7009

