White Sox 4, Rockies 2

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 38 2 11 2 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 0 0 Collins 2b 2 1 1 0 L.Rbert cf 2 1 1 1 Iglsias ss 3 0 1 0 Cspedes cf 1 0 0 0 B.Doyle rf 2 0 1 0 G.Shets 1b 3 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Bsabe lf 1 1 1 1 Montero 3b 3 0 1 1 Jimenez lf 2 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 1 0 Rthrfrd rf 1 0 0 0 M.Tglia 1b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Con.Joe lf 2 0 1 0 Collins c 2 0 0 0 C.Mntes ss 2 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 4 0 2 0 Hlliard cf 3 0 1 0 J.Brger 3b 3 1 1 0 T.Snydr lf 1 1 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 M.Adlfo dh 3 0 1 0 A.Schnk dh 1 0 1 0 Smt Jr. dh 0 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 1 0 1 MacIver c 2 0 1 1 Rmllard 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Trejo 2b 2 0 1 0 Za.Veen cf 2 0 1 0

Chicago 100 020 010 – 4 Colorado 000 000 110 – 2

E_Remillard (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 12. 2B_Robert (1), Burger (2), Iglesias (1). HR_Basabe (1). SB_Mendick 2 (2). SF_Robert.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Velasquez W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 1 Hendriks H, 2 1 0 0 0 3 1 Crochet H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Foster H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sousa H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 McClure H, 1 1 1-3 6 2 1 0 2 Carter S, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Feltner L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 2 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hammer 1 3 2 2 0 0 Griep 1 0 0 0 1 0 Gaddis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bowden 1 1 1 1 0 2 Holder 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:10. A_7009

