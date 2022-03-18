On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

White Sox 5, Cubs 2

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 8:42 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 8 2 Totals 25 5 10 5
Z.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez dh 3 0 1 0
J.Nwogu cf 2 0 0 0 A.Vughn rf 3 1 2 1
Higgins c 1 0 0 0 G.Shets 1b 3 0 0 0
Cstillo c 1 0 0 0 J.Brger 3b 2 1 2 0
A.Weber 2b 2 0 1 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Donahue 2b 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez ss 3 0 1 1
Figuera ph 1 0 0 0 Rmllard 2b 3 1 1 1
Mldnado dh 3 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 2 1 1 0
Bllstrs ph 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Br.Ball 1b 4 1 1 0 Cspedes cf 3 1 2 2
L.Jrdan 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Pabon 3b 1 0 0 0
Da.Hill rf 2 1 2 0
Perlaza rf 1 0 0 0
Ke.Made ss 2 0 1 1
De.Zinn ss 1 0 1 1
D.Artis lf 2 0 1 0
Chicago 010 001 0 2
Chicago 131 000 x 5

E_Smith Jr. (1), Perez (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Chicago 4. 2B_Burger (1), Zavala (1). HR_Vaughn (1), Remillard (1), Cespedes (1). CS_Cespedes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Holmes L, 0-1 2 5 4 4 2 1
Chicago
Banks H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Castillo.

Umpires_.

T_2:04. A_3941

