White Sox 5, Cubs 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|25
|5
|10
|5
|
|Z.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Nwogu cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brger 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|A.Weber 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smt Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donahue 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Figuera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mldnado dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bllstrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cspedes cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|L.Jrdan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Pabon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Da.Hill rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perlaza rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ke.Made ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De.Zinn ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Artis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|010
|001
|0
|–
|2
|Chicago
|131
|000
|x
|–
|5
E_Smith Jr. (1), Perez (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Chicago 4. 2B_Burger (1), Zavala (1). HR_Vaughn (1), Remillard (1), Cespedes (1). CS_Cespedes (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holmes L, 0-1
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Banks H, 1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Castillo.
Umpires_.
T_2:04. A_3941
