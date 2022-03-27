White Sox 9, Dodgers 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Alvarez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Bsabe lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yurchak 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cspedes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ry.Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brger 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrtin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rmllard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Burns 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Kendall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|De.Mann dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|220
|320
|000
|–
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
E_Anderson (1), Cleavinger (1), Vargas (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Anderson 2 (2), Abreu (1), Garcia (1). HR_Robert 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Mendick.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W, 1-0
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Graveman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sousa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney L, 0-2
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ferguson
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Almonte
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moronta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Keuchel (Alberto), Almonte (Adolfo).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:55. A_8490
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.