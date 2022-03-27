Trending:
White Sox 9, Dodgers 0

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 7:13 pm
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 15 9 Totals 31 0 5 0
Andrson ss 3 2 3 3 M.Betts rf 2 0 1 0
Mendick ss 1 0 0 1 Alvarez 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Rbert cf 3 2 2 4 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
L.Bsabe lf 2 0 1 0 Yurchak 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 1 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0
N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 T.Telis c 1 0 0 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Cspedes cf 2 0 0 0 Ry.Ward lf 1 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Brger 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 0 0
Rmllard 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 1 0
Hrrison 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Vrgas 3b 2 0 1 0
Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Burns 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia dh 3 2 2 0 Kendall cf 2 0 0 0
Collins dh 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb dh 1 0 0 0
A.Vughn rf 1 1 0 0 De.Mann dh 1 0 0 0
M.Adlfo rf 1 0 1 1
Chicago 220 320 000 9
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

E_Anderson (1), Cleavinger (1), Vargas (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Anderson 2 (2), Abreu (1), Garcia (1). HR_Robert 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Mendick.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel W, 1-0 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1
Graveman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sousa 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Heaney L, 0-2 3 7 5 5 1 4
Cleavinger 1 3 2 2 0 2
Ferguson 1 4 2 2 0 1
Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 0
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Keuchel (Alberto), Almonte (Adolfo).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:55. A_8490

