White Sox 9, Dodgers 0

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 15 9 Totals 31 0 5 0 Andrson ss 3 2 3 3 M.Betts rf 2 0 1 0 Mendick ss 1 0 0 1 Alvarez 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 2 2 4 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 L.Bsabe lf 2 0 1 0 Yurchak 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0 McKstry ss 1 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Pollock lf 2 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 T.Telis c 1 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Cspedes cf 2 0 0 0 Ry.Ward lf 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Brger 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 0 0 Rmllard 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 1 0 Hrrison 2b 3 1 1 0 M.Vrgas 3b 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Burns 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia dh 3 2 2 0 Kendall cf 2 0 0 0 Collins dh 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb dh 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn rf 1 1 0 0 De.Mann dh 1 0 0 0 M.Adlfo rf 1 0 1 1

Chicago 220 320 000 – 9 Los Angeles 000 000 000 – 0

E_Anderson (1), Cleavinger (1), Vargas (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Anderson 2 (2), Abreu (1), Garcia (1). HR_Robert 2 (3). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Mendick.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Keuchel W, 1-0 4 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 Graveman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sousa 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Heaney L, 0-2 3 7 5 5 1 4 Cleavinger 1 3 2 2 0 2 Ferguson 1 4 2 2 0 1 Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 0 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 0 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Keuchel (Alberto), Almonte (Adolfo).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:55. A_8490

