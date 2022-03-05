Wichita St. 70, East Carolina 62

EAST CAROLINA (15-14)
V.Jackson 3-9 1-2 10, Debaut 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 1-5 0-0 2, Newton 5-14 5-5 16, Robinson-White 1-7 2-2 5, Felton 4-10 0-1 9, Small 3-8 0-0 8, Frink 3-4 2-3 8, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 10-13 62.
WICHITA ST. (15-12)
Pleasant 1-3 0-0 2, Udeze 6-9 0-0 12, Dennis 1-4 3-4 5, Etienne 4-11 1-3 12, Porter 6-9 3-4 15, Council 8-15 4-4 20, Pohto 1-4 0-1 2, Grant 1-3 0-0 2, C.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-16 70.
Halftime_Wichita St. 34-29. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 8-28 (V.Jackson 3-5, Small 2-7, Robinson-White 1-4, Felton 1-5, Newton 1-5, Miles 0-2), Wichita St. 3-18 (Etienne 3-8, Pohto 0-1, Pleasant 0-2, Dennis 0-3, Council 0-4). Rebounds_East Carolina 29 (Newton 11), Wichita St. 40 (Porter 10). Assists_East Carolina 14 (Newton 6), Wichita St. 14 (Grant 5). Total Fouls_East Carolina 18, Wichita St. 16.
