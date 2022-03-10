Wichita State Shockers play in AAC Tournament against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -6; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers play in the AAC Tournament against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers have gone 11-6 at home. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-14 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 6-16 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Shockers won 72-62 in the last matchup on March 3. Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 18 points, and Jeriah Horne led the Golden Hurricane with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Horne is averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Darien Jackson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

