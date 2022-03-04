On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winthrop 68, High Point 51

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT (14-18)

Austin 0-10 0-0 0, Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Izunabor 0-3 0-0 0, Randleman 2-3 1-2 6, J.Wright 8-17 2-4 21, House 7-18 4-6 20, Holt 1-5 0-2 2, Childress 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 7-14 51.

WINTHROP (22-8)

Burns 5-9 0-1 10, Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Hightower 7-13 4-4 21, Anumba 3-4 4-8 11, Buggs 4-9 0-0 8, Good 1-5 0-0 3, McMahon 2-5 0-0 5, Talford 2-3 1-4 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-52 9-17 68.

Halftime_Winthrop 32-17. 3-Point Goals_High Point 6-23 (J.Wright 3-6, House 2-7, Randleman 1-1, Williams 0-1, Austin 0-8), Winthrop 7-22 (Hightower 3-9, Anumba 1-1, Jones 1-2, McMahon 1-3, Good 1-5, Buggs 0-2). Fouled Out_Izunabor, Anumba. Rebounds_High Point 32 (Austin, J.Wright 8), Winthrop 37 (Talford 7). Assists_High Point 6 (J.Wright 2), Winthrop 14 (Buggs 5). Total Fouls_High Point 18, Winthrop 12.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano