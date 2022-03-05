Winthrop 76, Gardner-Webb 67

GARDNER-WEBB (18-13)
Dufeal 2-3 3-4 7, Reid 0-5 0-0 0, Terry 4-13 2-2 11, Z.Williams 4-8 1-2 11, D.Williams 7-12 5-6 22, Sears 5-11 6-7 16, Badmus 0-2 0-0 0, L.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Soumaoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 17-21 67.
WINTHROP (23-8)
Burns 5-11 4-5 14, Claxton 2-2 3-4 7, Hightower 5-11 7-8 20, Anumba 2-3 2-2 7, Buggs 3-9 2-2 9, Good 3-6 2-2 10, Talford 0-2 9-10 9, McMahon 0-1 0-1 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 29-34 76.
Halftime_Winthrop 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 6-15 (D.Williams 3-6, Z.Williams 2-3, Terry 1-5, Dufeal 0-1), Winthrop 7-16 (Hightower 3-6, Good 2-4, Anumba 1-1, Buggs 1-3, Jones 0-1, McMahon 0-1). Fouled Out_Anumba. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 28 (Dufeal 7), Winthrop 36 (Talford 12). Assists_Gardner-Webb 3 (Dufeal 2), Winthrop 9 (Buggs 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 27, Winthrop 21.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.