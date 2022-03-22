Wistrcill, Newton added to NCAA men’s basketball committee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill and Samford athletic director Martin Newton were added to the NCAA men’s basketball committee on Tuesday while Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle was confirmed through the 2025-26 season.

Coyle replaced Jim Phillips, who left Northwestern and his spot on the committee to become the Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner.

Wistrcill and Newton will replace current chairman Tom Burnett, the Southland Conference commissioner, and Toledo athletic director Mike O’Brien. Their terms on the committee expire at the end of August.

The committee works with NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt and his staff in conducting the NCAA Tournament.

Wistrcill has been a member of the Division I competition committee, which works with the rules committee on issues such as safety, sportsmanship, game presentation and technology. He is a former athletic director at Akron and served as a senior associate athletic director at Minnesota.

Newton has overseen the Samford athletic department for the past 11 years, a tenure that has included 56 regular-season, divisional and postseason Southern Conference championships across all sports. Newton also played for the Bulldogs in the 1980s before spending time working in private business.

