Wofford Terriers and VMI Keydets meet in SoCon Tournament

VMI Keydets (16-14, 9-9 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (18-12, 10-8 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers and VMI Keydets square off in the SoCon Tournament.

The Terriers are 10-4 on their home court. Wofford is third in the SoCon with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Messiah Jones averaging 2.4.

The Keydets are 9-9 in SoCon play. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 16.2 assists per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Terriers won 83-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Max Klesmit led the Terriers with 22 points, and Bonham led the Keydets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Klesmit is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Bonham is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Keydets. Jake Stephens is averaging 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 62.8% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Keydets: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

