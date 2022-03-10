Wolverhampton routs struggling Watford 4-0 in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Watford’s dwindling hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation suffered another blow with a 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton on Thursday.

The result leaves Watford with just one win from its last 16 Premier League games, with Roy Hodgson’s side three points from safety with 10 games remaining.

Wolves jumped into a 3-0 lead after just 21 minutes thanks to an early strike from Raul Jimenez, an own goal by Cucho Hernandez and a Daniel Podence effort. Ruben Neves chipped in the fourth in the 85th to round off a commanding display as Wolves ended a three-game losing streak and rejuvenated its push for securing European qualification at the end of the season.

Jimenez was given all the time he needed to control a pass from strike partner Hwang Hee-chan and convert from just six yards out to open the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock.

Eight minutes later, Hernandez tamely diverted a Rayan Ait-Nouri cross into his own goal before goalkeeper Ben Foster fluffed his lines from a clearance and presented the ball to Podence, who made no mistake from 25 yards.

Wolves struck again in the closing stages as Neves deftly controlled the ball on the edge of the box before lofting an inch-perfect finish over Foster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.