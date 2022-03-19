On Air: Federal News Network program
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 18

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60

Saturday, March 19

Consolation Semifinal

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

Northeastern vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, Bowling Green 67

Nevada vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Seventh Place

Furman vs. Northeastern-Davidson loser, Noon

Consolation Final

Austin Peay vs. Northeastern-Davidson winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third Place

Bowling Green vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

