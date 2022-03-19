Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 18
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
Bowling Green 82, Furman 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69
Nevada 76, Davidson 63
Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60
Saturday, March 19
Consolation Semifinal
Austin Peay 73, Furman 59
Northeastern vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.
Championship Semifinal
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, Bowling Green 67
Nevada vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Seventh Place
Furman vs. Northeastern-Davidson loser, Noon
Consolation Final
Austin Peay vs. Northeastern-Davidson winner, 2:30 p.m.
Third Place
Bowling Green vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.
