Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 18
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
Bowling Green 82, Furman 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69
Nevada 76, Davidson 63
Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60
Saturday, March 19
Consolation Semifinal
Austin Peay 73, Furman 59
Davidson 90, Northeastern 65
Championship Semifinal
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, Bowling Green 67
Cleveland St. 58, Nevada 50
Sunday, March 20
Seventh Place
Furman 69, Northeastern 61
Consolation Final
Davidson 66, Austin Peay 58
Third Place
Bowling Green 73, Nevada 65
Championship
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80, Cleveland St. 73
