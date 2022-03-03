On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Mar. 3

EAST

George Washington 64, La Salle 54

Niagara 66, Iona 50, OT

SOUTH

Austin Peay 67, Tennessee St. 53

Campbell 59, Presbyterian 56, OT

Davidson 66, Richmond 62

Florida St. 63, Boston College 58

Mercer 85, W. Carolina 46

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 40

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60

MIDWEST

Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 61, Missouri 52, OT

___

