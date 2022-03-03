Thursday, Mar. 3
EAST
George Washington 64, La Salle 54
Niagara 66, Iona 50, OT
SOUTH
Austin Peay 67, Tennessee St. 53
Campbell 59, Presbyterian 56, OT
Davidson 66, Richmond 62
Florida St. 63, Boston College 58
Mercer 85, W. Carolina 46
Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 40
Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 60
MIDWEST
Indiana 66, Rutgers 54
Michigan St. 73, Purdue 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 61, Missouri 52, OT
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.