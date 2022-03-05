Saturday, Mar. 5
EAST
Canisius 71, Iona 62
Maine 63, Hartford 49
Marshall 58, W. Kentucky 51
Navy 60, Colgate 55
UConn 84, Georgetown 38
UMass 76, Saint Joseph’s 58
SOUTH
FIU 72, FAU 56
Hofstra 67, UNC-Wilmington 52
NC State 70, Virginia Tech 55
MIDWEST
Ball St. 92, E. Michigan 58
Dayton 59, VCU 48
Drake 86, Indiana St. 71
Kent St. 59, Ohio 50
S. Dakota St. 86, Denver 59
Seattle 57, Chicago St. 54
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.