The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 3:00 pm
Saturday, Mar. 5

EAST

Canisius 71, Iona 62

Maine 63, Hartford 49

Marshall 58, W. Kentucky 51

Navy 60, Colgate 55

UConn 84, Georgetown 38

UMass 76, Saint Joseph’s 58

SOUTH

FIU 72, FAU 56

Hofstra 67, UNC-Wilmington 52

NC State 70, Virginia Tech 55

MIDWEST

Ball St. 92, E. Michigan 58

Dayton 59, VCU 48

Drake 86, Indiana St. 71

Kent St. 59, Ohio 50

S. Dakota St. 86, Denver 59

Seattle 57, Chicago St. 54

___

