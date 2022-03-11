Friday, Mar. 11
TOURNAMENT
Big 12
Quarterfinal
Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68
Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinal
Drexel 60, Hofstra 39
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Semifinal
Fairfield 75, Niagara 38
Mid American
Semifinal
Ball St. 71, Toledo 66
Buffalo 82, Akron 43
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinal
Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Missouri Valley
Quarterfinal
S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61
Southland
Quarterfinal
Incarnate Word 90, McNeese St. 63
Southwestern Athletic
Semifinal
Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59
