Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 5:53 pm
Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
Quarterfinals

Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47

Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45

UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62

Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinals

Fairfield 69, Iona 56

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52<

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

Western Athletic Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Second Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70

