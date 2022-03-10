Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 12:23 am
< a min read
      
American Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
Semifinals

UCF 61, SMU 28

South Florida 58, Houston 50

Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 9

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Stetson 67

Jacksonville St. 59, Liberty 57

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.
Big Sky Conference
Semifinals

N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 67

Montana St. 73, Idaho 67

Big West Conference
At Dollar Loan Center
Henderson, Nev.
Quarterfinals

Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47

UC Riverside 46, UC Santa Barbara 42

UC Irvine 80, CS Fullerton 68

Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45

UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62

        Read more: Sports News

Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinals

Fairfield 69, Iona 56

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Akron 81, Bowling Green 67

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52

Mountain West Conference
Championship

UNLV 75, Colorado St. 65

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

Jackson St. 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67

Western Athletic Conference
At Higher-Seeded Schools
Second Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70

Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 69

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth