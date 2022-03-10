On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 2:33 pm
< a min read
      
Conference USA
At Ford Center
Frisco, Texas
Quarterfinals

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

Metro Atlantic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
Quarterfinals

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Norfolk Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Southland Conference
At Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round

UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinals

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana