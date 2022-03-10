Women’s Conference Tournament Scores

|Conference USA
|At Ford Center
|Frisco, Texas
|Quarterfinals
Charlotte 59, Rice 53
N. Texas 65, Old Dominion 58
|Metro Atlantic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|Quarterfinals
Manhattan 61, Canisius 49
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65
|Southland Conference
|At Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|First Round
UIW 74, Nicholls St. 73
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinals
Alabama St. 60, Prairie View A&M 58
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.